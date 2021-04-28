Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,316 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.07% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTGN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on VTGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. William Blair upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

