Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $144,000 Stake in Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Champions Oncology were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 182,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 62,228 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 1,626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Champions Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSBR opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. Champions Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $145.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 million. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Champions Oncology, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Champions Oncology from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

