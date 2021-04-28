Northern Trust Corp Makes New $241,000 Investment in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 115,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MICT by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 651,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 209,419 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MICT by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 244,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MICT by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 119,364 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MICT by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in MICT in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

MICT stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. MICT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $198.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12.

MICT Profile

MICT, Inc, operating through its subsidiaries GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd. and Micronet Ltd, provides mobile computing solutions; as well as a proprietary trading technology platform for high growth sectors in global fintech space. The company, through GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd., focuses on online brokerage for equities trading, wealth management, and sales of insurance products primarily in foreign markets in Asia.

