Borge Hald Sells 6,469 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald sold 6,469 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $188,118.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,540,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,812,018.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Borge Hald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Borge Hald sold 78,000 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $3,449,940.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Borge Hald sold 350,000 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $14,224,000.00.

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Medallia by 108.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 79,222 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 29.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 84,231 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Medallia by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Medallia by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 124,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

