K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Sells C$286,500.00 in Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Robert Stuart Angus sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$286,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,311,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,832,957.50.

KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.77. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities set a C$11.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.42.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

