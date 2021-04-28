Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $309,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total transaction of $327,560.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total value of $313,980.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $301,380.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $285,120.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $292,520.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $299,580.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total transaction of $352,520.00.

BILL opened at $163.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -314.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.21. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

