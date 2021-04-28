Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 4,591 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,591 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $548,211.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,507,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,109,055.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,926 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $457,536.04.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,470 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.13, for a total transaction of $992,091.10.

On Monday, April 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,808 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $426,686.40.

On Friday, April 16th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,779 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $425,590.98.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,582 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $613,573.44.

On Monday, March 29th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,386 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $147,123.90.

On Monday, March 22nd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 74 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $7,936.50.

On Friday, March 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 143 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $15,158.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 11,908 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $1,296,662.12.

On Friday, March 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,714 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $725,380.56.

Shares of CRVL opened at $116.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.72. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $120.47.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CorVel by 183.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in CorVel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 344,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

