Steven Robert Pacelli Sells 1,079 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.31, for a total transaction of $442,724.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.49, for a total value of $388,968.71.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,566 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $2,020,012.72.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total transaction of $439,131.42.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $421.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.47. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 63.1% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.