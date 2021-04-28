HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn $3.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.24. William Blair also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCA. UBS Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $198.96 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $205.58. The company has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.17, for a total transaction of $1,296,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,009 shares of company stock worth $35,662,690. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

