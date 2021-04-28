Anthem, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $5.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Anthem in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $402.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANTM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.48.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $376.86 on Monday. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $386.78. The company has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 41,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,845,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

