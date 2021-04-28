Insider Selling: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells 235,600 Shares of Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 235,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $2,546,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TEN opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $840.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Tenneco by 43.5% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

