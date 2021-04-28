Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) Insider Acquires £32,400 in Stock

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) insider Kevin Craig purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £32,400 ($42,330.81).
ELCO opened at GBX 117 ($1.53) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.49. Eleco Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 117.29 ($1.53). The company has a market capitalization of £96.60 million and a P/E ratio of 28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.
