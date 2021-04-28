Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) Insider Acquires £32,400 in Stock

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) insider Kevin Craig purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £32,400 ($42,330.81).

ELCO opened at GBX 117 ($1.53) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.49. Eleco Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 117.29 ($1.53). The company has a market capitalization of £96.60 million and a P/E ratio of 28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Eleco Company Profile

Eleco Plc provides software and related services to the architectural, engineering, construction, and owner/operator industries in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers project management software under the Powerproject brand; cost estimating software under the Bidcon brand; CAD/design software solutions under the Arcon Evo and o2c brands; Interiormarket, an industry-specific and modular marketing solution; engineering software solutions under the Staircon and Statcon brands, as well as under the Framing name; and information management solutions under the IconSystem brand and MarketingManager name.

