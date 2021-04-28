Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China Buys 1,691,806 Shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Stock

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China bought 1,691,806 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,836,730.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ ONCS opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

ONCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.