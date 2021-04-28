Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $180.00 at Wedbush

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price raised by analysts at Wedbush from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.51% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.24 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.52.
Tractor Supply stock opened at $190.50 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $99.04 and a 12 month high of $192.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.45 and its 200-day moving average is $153.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.
In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
