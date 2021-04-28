Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $180.00 at Wedbush

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price raised by analysts at Wedbush from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.51% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply stock opened at $190.50 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $99.04 and a 12 month high of $192.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.45 and its 200-day moving average is $153.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.