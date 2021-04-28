BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $11.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $91,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,866.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $97,683.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,523.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240,136 shares of company stock valued at $13,851,022 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 26,666.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

