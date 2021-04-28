HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Director Sells C$1,209,127.50 in Stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Director Tobias Ebel sold 315,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.84, for a total value of C$1,209,127.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$719,718.75.

CVE:HIVE opened at C$3.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.92. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$7.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.79.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.