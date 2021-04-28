HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Director Sells C$1,209,127.50 in Stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Director Tobias Ebel sold 315,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.84, for a total value of C$1,209,127.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$719,718.75.
CVE:HIVE opened at C$3.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.92. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$7.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.79.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile
