Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 124.15% from the stock’s previous close.

FSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fisker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. Fisker has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In other Fisker news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $17,958,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,655,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 892.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

