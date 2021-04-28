William Blair Initiates Coverage on Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of IKNA stock opened at $22.06 on Monday. Ikena Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

