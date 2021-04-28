Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Given New C$2.28 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) had its target price raised by Fundamental Research from C$1.08 to C$2.28 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of KIDZ opened at C$1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.67. Kidoz has a one year low of C$0.13 and a one year high of C$1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$144.24 million and a PE ratio of 1,100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Get Kidoz alerts:

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; and North America. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network. The company's products include Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play; Garfield's Bingo, live on facebook messenger, android, and iOS; and Trophy Bingo, live across mobile platforms.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.