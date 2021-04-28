JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€145.00” Price Target for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ML. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €136.67 ($160.78).

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at €125.80 ($148.00) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €126.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €111.99. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 52-week high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

