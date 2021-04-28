Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $150.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $102.34 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.87. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,462.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $767,555.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,472.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,057 shares of company stock valued at $57,396,371 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

