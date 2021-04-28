Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lloyds Banking Group plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lloyds Banking Group in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

