Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on POR. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $49.33 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,164,000 after purchasing an additional 702,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,490,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 809,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after purchasing an additional 421,621 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after purchasing an additional 338,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coann Capital LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,626,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

