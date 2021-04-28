CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.47

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.82 million, a PE ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.32.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. On average, analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 95,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 35,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 696.9% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 96,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CTT)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

