XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Sets New 52-Week High at $138.97

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $138.97 and last traded at $137.11, with a volume of 1687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.73 and its 200 day moving average is $115.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588 over the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,184,000 after purchasing an additional 80,603 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after buying an additional 228,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $96,527,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

