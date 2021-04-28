Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.76

Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Westpac Banking during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

