Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.34

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.34 and last traded at C$5.33, with a volume of 218489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.03.

CS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.25 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Mining news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$866,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,794,000. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$260,689.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares in the company, valued at C$323,689.80. Insiders sold 641,183 shares of company stock worth $2,771,706 over the last three months.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

