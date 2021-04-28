FY2023 EPS Estimates for Evolus, Inc. Cut by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evolus in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Evolus’ FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. Evolus has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $410.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Evolus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Evolus by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 171,499 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Evolus by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Evolus by 878.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 88,845 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Evolus by 674.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.