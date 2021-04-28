FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.54. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $49.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,011,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,225,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,070,000 after buying an additional 1,572,102 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $69,772,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 744.8% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,318,000 after buying an additional 870,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.3981 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

