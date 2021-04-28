$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will post $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.37 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $9.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $10.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $11.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.34.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 121,624 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 43,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

