Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.45 Per Share (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) – Stock analysts at Williams Capital issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Southwest Gas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Williams Capital analyst C. Ellinghaus anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the year. Williams Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $914.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.13 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SWX. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

SWX stock opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $81.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at $612,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at about $3,863,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

