Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 44,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS:WLWHY opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Woolworths has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woolworths from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury segments.

