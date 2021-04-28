Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ZLNDY stock opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 246.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Zalando has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $62.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZLNDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Zalando from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zalando has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

