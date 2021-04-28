YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 223.1% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

YASKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised YASKAWA Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

YASKAWA Electric stock opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. YASKAWA Electric has a 12 month low of $62.25 and a 12 month high of $117.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.41 and its 200-day moving average is $97.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.25 and a beta of 1.47.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.