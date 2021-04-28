YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 223.1% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

YASKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised YASKAWA Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

YASKAWA Electric stock opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. YASKAWA Electric has a 12 month low of $62.25 and a 12 month high of $117.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.41 and its 200-day moving average is $97.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.25 and a beta of 1.47.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

