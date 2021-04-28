W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vertical Research

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CL King raised their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Shares of NYSE GRA opened at $68.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $68.45. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 325.57 and a beta of 1.47.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

