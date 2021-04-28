Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) PT Raised to $30.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $26.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.32 million, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $1,444,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

