Morgan Stanley Increases Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $32.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after buying an additional 531,978 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,575,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 14,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.