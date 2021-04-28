Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $449.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lithia’s diversified product mix and multiple streams of income reduce its risk profile and bode well for top and bottom-line growth. Enhanced digital solutions — including Driveway e-commerce program — are helping Lithia to further boost profitability and market presence. Lithia’s acquisition of dealerships helps to increase its market share and positions it for long term growth. The recent buyout of Suburban Collection is expected to add $2.4 billion in the firm’s annualized revenues. Since the five-year plan’s roll-out in July 2020, the auto retailer has achieved more than $6.5 billion in total annualized revenues. Encouragingly, the company increased its dividend in each of the last five years with an annualized dividend growth rate of 5.2%. As such, Lithia is viewed as an attractive bet at the moment.”

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

LAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.42.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $397.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.08. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $93.38 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.