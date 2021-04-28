Eldorado Gold (EGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EGO shares. CIBC raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CSFB set a $13.00 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.95.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

