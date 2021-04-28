Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $69.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $62.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 1,536.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after buying an additional 234,341 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd grew its position in shares of Evergy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,784,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

