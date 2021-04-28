Credit Suisse Group Raises The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $178.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.05.

NYSE PNC opened at $183.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $93.27 and a twelve month high of $184.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $546,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

