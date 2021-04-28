Barclays Boosts ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to $140.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAN. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $121.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $61.12 and a 1 year high of $121.44.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 345.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 61,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $2,794,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

