Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AltaGas in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

ALA opened at C$22.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$14.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.68.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

