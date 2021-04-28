Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Parkland in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.84. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.05 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PKI. UBS Group reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.73.

Shares of PKI opened at C$39.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.24. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$29.09 and a twelve month high of C$45.10.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.