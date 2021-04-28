Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Lifted to “Buy” at B. Riley

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

BHR stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,071.72. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHR. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 82,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

