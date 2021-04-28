Barclays Increases American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $146.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $139.00 to $146.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Shares of AXP opened at $150.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $151.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.26.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,147,650,000 after acquiring an additional 201,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,056,805,000 after acquiring an additional 77,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $646,945,000 after buying an additional 41,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

