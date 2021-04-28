Jefferies Financial Group Comments on LafargeHolcim Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LafargeHolcim in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LafargeHolcim’s FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. LafargeHolcim has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

