Truist Securiti Comments on Globe Life Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Globe Life in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

GL opened at $102.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.06. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,238,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,052,500.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,150 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

