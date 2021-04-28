Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.32. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 34.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

