DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $43.06 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $46.35.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

